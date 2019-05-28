January 16, 1941 — March 3, 2019
It was on January 16, 1941, that Mike (Myron) Kauffman first arrived in Albany, and it was on March 3, 2019 that he departed this life while in his home in Boise, Idaho.
Mike was born to George and Pearl Kauffman, joining two older sisters and his just-born twin sister, with a fourth sister to arrive later. He grew up in Albany, Tangent, and Brownsville. Mike was a creative person and became a skilled builder of lovely homes, a producer of wonderful smoked meats and sausage, and later developed a winery in Eagle, Idaho.
On July 28, 1973 he married Joy Hawkins, who had earlier been a high school classmate, and adopted her two children. Mike and Joy spent a number of years in the Albany area, followed by time in Arizona, California and then Boise, Idaho. Joy passed away November 17, 2005 for complications of cancer.
On December 9, 2006 Mike married Barbara Olson. They continued to live in the Boise area, and Mike continued to build homes.
Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara Kauffman; two stepchildren Chip Kauffman of Payette, Idaho and Kapi Ranua (Joel) of Hawaii; four sisters, Jeanie Hershey (Lyn) of Payette, Idaho, Donna Miller of Albany, his twin sister Marian Miller (Dennis) of Sun City, Arizona, and Shar Yordy (Gary) of Goshen, Indiana; three grand-children, Brandon Ranua of Hawaii, Kaylee Ranua of Hawaii, and Steven Kauffman of Albany. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, George and Pearl Kauffman, and his wife Joy.
Mike was a loving, humorous, positive, creative person, a friend to all. We are happy for his release but as a family we will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life is planned for June 1 in Boise, Idaho.