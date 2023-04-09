Myrna Shepper van Holde died at her home, as had always been her wish, on March 22, 2023, with her daughters by her side. Myrna was born November 20, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, where she and her older sister, Deborah were raised by Stella and Solomon Shepper. She studied Psychology, Sociology, and Philosophy at Hunter College in NYC, where she served as Editor of the college's literary magazine, The ECHO, and earned her Bachelor's degree. As a city college, Central Park was the de facto campus and Myrna spent much time there, delighting in ice skating with friends on the park's frozen lake in winter.

After graduating, she married and left NY for Ames, IA where she volunteered with the civil rights organization, CORE, and the John F. Kennedy presidential campaign. Subsequent moves to Baltimore, MD, and Princeton, NJ, where her first daughter was born, ultimately brought her to Corvallis, where her second daughter was born, and she made her permanent home. When her marriage ended, she began her career at Senior Services, later Senior and Disabled Services. She rose to the position of Lead Case Manager for in-home services, where she was greatly respected by her colleagues, many of whom became life-long friends. She also served as President of the SEIU Local 503 during that time.

In retirement, Myrna continued to be active in issues that impacted her community and the broader world. She served on the county's Special Transportation Board, as well as the Alcohol, Other Drug, and Mental Health Advisory Committee. She remained involved in issues that were close to her heart – equality for women, gay rights, civil rights, human rights.

Throughout her life, Myrna developed and nurtured relationships, many of which went back decades, and some that presented later in life. Though separated by distance, she and her sister were extremely close and talked almost daily. Courageous, complex, beautiful, gracious, strong, a guiding light, a woman who walked in dignity, are some of the ways her friends described her. In addition to her love for her family, the depth of love she felt for her friends, and they for her, was a grounding force.

In late life, Myrna found love with a long-time friend, Kensal van Holde, and they were married in a joyful ceremony. Myrna's years with Ken were the happiest of her life. They enjoyed writing and poetry classes together, watching movies, dining out, intellectual discussions, and spending time with family and with each other. Their union gave their adult children the gift of extended family that will last a lifetime.

Myrna was preceded in death by her sister, Debby (2018), and husband, Ken (2019). She is survived by her daughters, Dara Wasserman (Jon Beck), and Shana Wasserman, Ken's children Mary (Andy Todd), Steve (Michelle Mood), David (Anne van Holde), their eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Southern Poverty Law Center, Oregon Public Broadcasting, Death with Dignity, Beit Am, Community Outreach, Inc., or an organization of your choice.