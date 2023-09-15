July 10, 1940 - Aug. 25, 2023

CORVALLIS - Myrna Norrell Malcom Cantrell, 83 years old, of Corvallis, OR passed away on August 25, 2023 from congestive heart failure, with her beloved husband Ken Cantrell by her side.

Myrna was born on July 10, 1940 to Floyd and LaVinnia Malcom in Corvallis, OR. She grew up on a farm with her siblings. She loved animals, especially horses. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1957, where she was a cheerleader and member of 4H.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ken, in December of the same year. They started a local trucking company, Cantrell Trucking, in 1978. Myrna was the office manager and co-partner until they retired in 2000. Retirement was spent with their grandchildren and spending the winters in Arizona.

Being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Myrna cherished her family. She was always ready to assist or comfort anyone who needed it. She liked playing games and being with her family. She welcomed anyone who came to her home with a delicious meal. And she made the best homemade apple pie ever.

Myrna is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Malcom; step mother, Jean Malcom; mother Lavinnia Black; step father, Woodrow Black; and her sister, Wanda Joyner.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Cantrell of Corvallis, OR; son, Brian Cantrell of Philomath, OR; daughter, Marcia Cantrell of Corvallis, OR; grandson, Jacob Cantrell of Philomath, OR; grandson, Andrej Opsahl of Corvallis, OR; brother, Loren Malcom (Joan) of Salem, OR; sister, Bonnie Moody (Tom) of Philomath, OR; brother Edward Malcom; sister Vicki Malcom; and many nieces and nephews.

At her request, no service will be held.