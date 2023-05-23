March 10, 1934 - May 11, 2023

Myrna Mildred Thorp, 89 of Lebanon OR, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2023, in Lebanon, OR. Myrna was born in Lebanon, OR, and was the daughter of Earl and Myrth Dobson. She was an only child. She married Bennie F Thorp on July 8, 1950, in Vancouver, WA. They lived in Sisters Oregon from 1953 till 1968, then moved back to Lebanon for the remainder of her life.

She is survived by her four sons and their wives, Ben and Peach Thorp, Ron and Mary Thorp, Ken and Jolene Thorp, Donny and Donna Thorp, and her many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Some of the things Myrna enjoyed throughout her life were gardening, bowling, watching sports and bull riding, collecting hummingbird and butterfly ornaments, and spending time with family. She was also a majorette in High School, and in her forties, she was an AAU certified boxing judge.

A private family service will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.