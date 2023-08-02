Myrna was born in Alden Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota on August 5, 1932 to Fred and Madge (Dunagan) Modderman. She lived in Albert Lea, MN until her moving to Lebanon, OR in 1948, where she resided ever since, and graduated Lebanon Union High School. Myrna married Benjamin Brown on Dec 31, 1952. They had seven children: Benjy, Blain, Rod, Ronda, Janice, Jarrod and Jackie all of Lebanon; 25 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.