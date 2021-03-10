Myrna L. Copeland

Surrounded by her family at home, Angels took Myrna peacefully, age 86, to Heaven on February 5, 2021. Born in Wray, Colorado, the youngest of three, the family moved to Lebanon, when she was three years old. She attended grade school and high school in Lebanon where she met, and later married, her high school sweetheart. The Marine Corps took them to Oakland, California for two years before they returned to Oregon and lived in the Eugene and Lebanon areas until his career in building materials took them to Spokane, Washington, where they would live for another ten years before transferring to the Lewis and Clark Valley. They would find themselves back in Spokane once again, with one last move back to Clarkston in 2010.