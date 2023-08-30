April 29, 1950 - August 21, 2023

Myrle Glenn Slocum, 73, died August 21, 2023 from complications after a successful heart surgery.

Myrle was born April 29, 1950 to Harve "Bud" and Mona Slocum of Corvallis. Myrle was a Boy Scout in his young teens and got his picture in the paper for saving 2 girls caught in the flood of 1964. Boys Life magazine ran that article and Myrle received a medal for his heroism. He was a natural born hero.

Myrle did 2 tours in Vietnam as an M.P. and was in many harrowing life and death situations. By the way, do you know who you want around in a bad situation?

Myrle! He was 6'5" and filled a doorway. His people skills made him a perfect bouncer and M.P. He would say that being a M.P meant "you got shot at from both sides." Vietnam Vets coming home did not get the thanks they deserved, so we will say it now as he would have wanted us to, THANK YOU VETERANS!

A plus to coming home was meeting the love of his life, Janice, whom he gave his heart to for life. They married and welcomed their son Stacey together. Myrle was mechanical and loved cars. Eventually he used those skills to open Southside Repair in 1976. It blossomed Into a thriving business and expanded into RV's becoming Southside RV Repair. This last year he officially turned the company over to his capable son Stacey. Myrle loved hunting, fishing, gardening, target shooting, tooling around on his tractor, spending time with great grandkids and family, telling stories and having a good laugh.

He left this world loving his Savior Jesus, his wife Janice, son Stacey and his wife Tonya, granddaughter Kayleen and her husband Caleb Marshall, great grandsons Jayden, Riley, little Stacey and great granddaughter Kinnley. As well as his Aunts Verla and Zepha and Uncles Billy and Karl.

The service will be held at McHenry's funeral home this Friday, September 1st at 3:00 with a reception at the Elks lodge following.

In lieu of any flowers please take a minute and visit yourloveinc.org, Myrle loved partnering with them. He will be missed.