Myrle Charlotte Herrold

She met her husband Don Herrold on a blind date on January 1, 1948. Don and Myrle were married October 18, 1949, at Salem First Baptist Church. They lived in Albany until 1957 when they moved to their family home in Tangent, Oregon. She was a member of Albany First Baptist Church for several years. Don and Myrle had four children. It was important to them to instill a work ethic in their children. For many years Myrle drove buses to strawberry and bean fields where she picked fruit right alongside her kids. Myrle valued self-sufficiency, as she sewed many of her daughters' clothes, managed a large property with various farm animals and gardens, and enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables. She also participated in 4-H clubs, leading cooking, and teaching sewing classes. The Herrold house hosted many foreign exchange students, and Myrle enjoyed entertaining and cooking for them. She had a keen wit and loved to joke. She was also curious and traveled extensively, but she always loved returning home to her family.