Murray & Louella Dorsey

Murray Dean Dorsey (January 10, 1930 - April 3, 2022)

Louella ("Lou") Sophia Cook Dorsey (July 11, 1929 - September 4, 2021)

Murray and Lou Dorsey, long time prominent Corvallis residents and the third generation to operate Dorsey Bus Co., passed away within seven months of each other, both at the age of 92.

Lou was born in Bend and Murray was born in Corvallis. Murray and Lou met while both were attending Oregon State University.

Dorsey Bus Co. was founded in 1909 by Murray's grandfather, who passed along the business to Murray's father who, in turn, passed it along to Murray. After 76 years, the company was sold.

There was hardly a kid growing up in Corvallis who didn't either ride a Dorsey school bus, or charter bus for sports events, ski trips or other special occasions.

After retiring, Murray and Lou enjoyed traveling around the world, skiing and boating.

Murray and Lou were preceded in death by their daughter Dianne (September 13, 1953 - December 7, 2019) and their son Michael (July 19, 1958 - June 11, 2010). Murray and Lou are survived by their daughter, Suzanne M. Dorsey Beals, three grandchildren (Kevin, Brett and Amy Beals Stothers) and three great-grandchildren (Esmé Beals and Everett and Brynlee Stothers).