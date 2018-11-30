July 21, 1934 — November 10, 2018
Muriel White, 84, of Albany passed away on Saturday, November 10, at Hospice House.
She was born to Andrew and Peggy Raeper in Aberdeen, Scotland, and she received all of her early education there. She trained as a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Inﬁrmary, specializing in midwifery. Over the course of many years in the profession, she delivered or assisted in the delivery of many hundreds of newborns. She continued her career as a midwife at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, England, where she met her future husband, Jim when he was an undergraduate at the university.
Together, they immigrated to Vancouver, British Columbia in 1959, where Muriel continued her midwifery practice in association with Vancouver General Hospital.
She and her husband subsequently moved to Boston when Jim became a graduate student at M.I.T. With midwifery becoming less widely practiced, Muriel took a nursing position in surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. At MGH she worked with several world-class surgeons. With one of them, she earned the privilege of assisting in the ﬁrst successful re-attachment of a severed human hand.
The move to Oregon in 1971 brought a slower tempo along with opportunities for a number of volunteer activities that included Muriel’s participation in efforts to disseminate information about the prevention and health impact of AIDS as well as a stint in the Peace Corps that took her to Jamaica.
Throughout this time, Muriel maintained close ties with her Aberdeen family and returned quite frequently to Scotland for visits to family and friends. She was a staunch advocate for Scotland’s independence from England and was never hesitant about expressing this view.
She enjoyed a busy social life in Albany, preferring the companionship of like-minded ladies who shared common interests. One of her groups that formalized this relationship was the Tea Sippers Club.
Throughout her life, Muriel’s ﬁrst concern was always for others, and her caring spirit earned her the love and respect of all those who came in contact with her. She will be missed by the many who knew her warmth and her generous personality.
Muriel is survived by her daughters, Julie White and Amy Blake; her three grandchildren, Andrew, Logan and Annie; and by Scottish niece, Janice and nephew, Graham.
She was predeceased by her brother, Leslie and sister-in-law, Hazel.
Contributions may be made to Valley Aids Information Network (VAIN) valleyaidsinfo.org or Aidsunited.org.