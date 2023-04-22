April 2, 1930 – April 16, 2023

Muriel Naomi Knott, 93, of Lebanon, died April 16, 2023 at her home.

Muriel was born April 2, 1930 in Palisade, Minnesota, the daughter of Elner and Gertrude (Larson) Andrews, and was raised on a farm in Akin, Minnesota.

She married Fred B. Knott on September 24, 1949 in Duluth, Minnesota. They settled in Superior, Wisconsin where they lived until moving to San Francisco and resided there for 35 years. Muriel had worked as a payroll clerk for PepsiCo until her retirement in 1991. They then moved to Lebanon in 1992. Fred preceded her in death in 2014.

Muriel was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing the organ and painting.

She is survived by her daughter Diane Whaley, brother Duane Andrews, grandchildren Jonathan Knott, Michael Whaley and Karie Schneider.

She was preceded in death by her son Donald Knott, 3 brothers and 7 sisters.

Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. Edward Catholic Church.

A memorial mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.