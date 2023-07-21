October 1, 1942—July 8, 2023

Muriel Maxine Henry, 80, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away on July 8, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. Maxine, or Max as her family and friends affectionately called her, was raised in Kiln, Mississippi, a stone’s throw from the Gulf of Mexico.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts at Jackson State University, where she was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Upon graduation, she returned home and taught school in the Hancock County Public School District. Endeared to her beloved sorority, Maxine was a Charter Member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Alumnae Chapter in March 1966. She was an active member providing community service throughout cities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Maxine later met and married Calvin, and they relocated to Oregon. She earned her Master of Arts in education from Oregon State University and taught English for over 30 years, including at Corvallis High School.

Maxine devoted time to helping her community. She was an active member of the Ebony Circle, a Corvallis-based community group that helped black students adjust to life at OSU, and the Oregon Assembly for Black Affairs, committed to building a better Oregon for the Black community.

She loved spending time with family and friends, cooking her world-famous seafood Gumbo, traveling with her sorority sisters (GRITS, Girls Raised in the South), working on her flower and vegetable gardens, and eating walnuts.

She is survived by her loving husband, Calvin, and son, Rashad, who will miss her eternally.

Our heart breaks that you are gone, but we know you are in a better place.

We miss your smile.

We miss your laugh.

We miss your open heart.

We miss your beautiful soul.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at McHenry’s Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, at 1:00 pm.

McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 206 NW 5th St., Corvallis, OR 97220 (541) 757-8141.

The service is open to the public. Instead of sending flowers to the family, please consider donating a memorial gift to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name. Proceeds will go to providing Alzheimer’s care and support and accelerating research.