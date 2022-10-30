January 6, 1945 - October 7, 2022

On October 7, 2022, Morris Wayne Walker, 77, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family.

Morris was a true renaissance man: a musician, song writer, published author, artist, and video producer/director. He and his wife traveled the world together and were married for over 54 years. Morris is survived by his wife Lynn, son Skye, daughter Amoris, son-in-law Andy, granddaughter Kahlia, and twin sister Marsha.

Morris was a life-long environmentalist, in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite environmental organization. A celebration of life will be planned for 2023.

Memorial website for Morris: www.demossdurdan.com/obituaries/Morris-Walker-3.