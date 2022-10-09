Morris "Mo" Presler

March 9, 1940 - October 4, 2022

Morris "Mo" Presler, 82, of Lebanon, OR, passed away on October 04, 2022, peacefully at home. Morris was born on March 09, 1940, to Henry and Emma in Gackle, North Dakota. He went to high school in Garrison, North Dakota, and attended college at Linn Benton Community College.

He had many jobs in his career - Grocery clerk (Garrison, ND), Service/gas stations (Bismark, ND), and The Mandan Foundry (Mandan, ND), where he became a Journeyman Molder; and continued to work in various foundries across California. Then he moved to Oregon, where he became a maintenance mechanic at Oregon Freeze Dry. Before retirement, Morris served many clients in his own heating and cooling service, "Mo - Serv Heating and Air-Conditioning Too" for 7 years.

In 1962, he met Nellie Krein, and they wed in 1963, going on to have three children, Vona Ranck (Presler)- born 1964; Morris Presler Jr., born 1965 and Ken Presler - Born 1966. After retiring in 2004, Morris spent his time traveling in their family RV and snowbirding in Arizona. Morris also enjoyed making homemade candles, bowling, and his and Nellie's trips to Laughlin, Nevada, where he "won some, but lost some too." Morris was predeceased by his mother, father, three brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 59 1/2 years, his three children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.