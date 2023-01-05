Morris Edward Wade, Jr.

Morris Edward Wade Jr., 79, of Albany, Oregon, passed away on December 17, 2022. Morris died peacefully after his courageous battle with cancer, supported by all who loved him. Morris was born in Red Bluff, California. Morris proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Morris had a lengthy career in the lumber/timber industry until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with his family.

Morris is survived by his loving wife, Marge, Children Scott Wade (Laura), Tamie Lamoreaux (David), Lorie Warren (Randy), Robert Wade (Christine), Stepchildren Debbie VanAndel (John), and Kim Alden, and numerous loving grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Sister Geraldine Pyne, Brother Ted Wade (Beth), Sister Carol Kuss (Doug), and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Morris Sr., and Thelma Wade.

You will always be in our hearts and memories. We would love you to come honor his life at Fisher Funeral Home on Saturday January 28, 2023, at 1:00p.m., 306 S.W. Washington Street, Albany, Oregon 97321.