September 3, 1938 – February 9, 2023

Montie Torgeson, 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family February 9, 2023.

He was born in Albany Oregon to Alva and Beulah (Crocker) Torgeson and had one brother Gary.

Montie lived in Albany his entire life and attended Madison Grade School, Central Middle School, and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1956. He continued his education at Oregon State University studying business administration. Shy of graduation from OSU Montie joined the Army National Guard. In 1961 Montie married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Dolores (Dody) Hopper. Soon after they were married he began working for the Carnation Milk Company becoming the area's delivery milk man. They started their family and were blessed with three children, Tamera (Tami), Michele and Dustin. He then went to work for Carter and later Hogan Distributing. After working for 38 years with the public Montie was well loved and admired for the charming and generous person that he was.

Montie was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying spending time in the outdoors with his family. Annual fishing trips to Clear Lake and Diamond Lake were treasured memories by all. The Torgeson family started their annual hunting trips to Eastern Oregon in 1932 and Montie continued that tradition for over 70 years. These trips produced legendary memories within the family that are still laughed and talked about to this day.

After his retirement Montie enjoyed growing the most beautiful and large vegetable garden in Albany, proud to share his harvest with friends, neighbors and family.

His proudest achievement was his family and friends and he devoted his time and love to all. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and cherished his time with them.

Montie is survived by his wife Dody, of 61 years, daughter and son-in-law Michele and Bob Kumpula, son and daughter in-law Dustin and Sheila Torgeson, Grandchildren Conner and Chandler Kumpula, Taylor, Tanner and Jaime Torgeson. Great grand children Hudson Galusha and Sutton Torgeson. He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Tamara Lynn Torgeson and brother Gary Torgeson.

The funeral service will be held at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Albany Oregon on February 16, 2023 at 10:30. A private graveside service will follow that afternoon at Willamette Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Point Church to the Tamara Lynn Torgeson Youth Memorial Fund.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.