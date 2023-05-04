1958 - 2023

Montgomery (Monty) Thompson was born in 1958 in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School. He spent most of his life in the Midwest before moving to the West Coast.

Monty was a man of independence and solitude but was also willing to hold court - cutting quite an image in his leather, outback-style hat (we've no doubt he could have wrestled an alligator). He appreciated wilderness, art, music, spirituality, a good story, green lightbulbs, potato chips with dip, and Pepsi-Cola. He was an uncompromised and singular personality.

He died on April 4th, surrounded by a chosen community in Corvallis, Oregon. We will miss him.

His life will be celebrated on May 7th in the afternoon at First Congregational United Church of Christ.