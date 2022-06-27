 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monte Pierce Alderson

Monte Pierce Alderson

December 16, 1952 - June 13, 2022

Monte Pierce Alderson passed away on June 13, 2022, at Salem Hospital at the age of 69. He was born on December 16, 1952, in Albany, Oregon, the son of Valmer C. Alderson and Wanda Burton.

Monte graduated from Albany Union High School in 1971. Following high school graduation, he attended Western Oregon State College where he obtained his teaching degree. He was a math and science teacher for most of his career. Monte enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his extended family.

In addition to his parents, Monte was preceded in death by his sister, Valorie "Micki" Knuckles. Surviving is his brother, Mike Alderson; sister-in-law Ruth Alderson, and many nieces and nephews. A family celebration of life and interment will be held at later date. Arrangements are by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

