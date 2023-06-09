Monte E. White, 70, died on May 4, 2023 with family close-at-hand in Olympia, Washington. He was born in Bryan, Ohio in 1952 and in 1963, his family moved to Oregon. He graduated from Gold Beach Union High School in 1971 and started working as a plywood grader. He married Deborah Carlsen in 1983, and together, they raised two daughters.

In 1990, they moved to Prescott, Arizona, where Monte worked as a school custodian. In 1998, the family moved back to Oregon where Monte worked as a parts associate for Subaru in Bend and Toyota in Corvallis. He retired in 2014.

Monte was described as the "social glue" in the community. He was the neighbor who always said hello. He was the school employee who students affectionately called, “Mr. Clean.” He was the parts employee who consistently remembered customer names and their cars. In contrast to his social connections, he treasured quiet walks on the Oregon Coast collecting agates and tending to his garden.In addition to his wife of 39 years, Monte is survived by daughters Courtney and Danielle, brothers Scott and Hugh, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Robert White and Patsy (Hoffman) White.