Monte A. Sills

August 18, 1946 - April 07, 2022

Monte A. Sills, age 75, passed away on April 7, 2022 in Puyallup, Washington. He was in the last stage of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Lebanon, Oregon on August 18, 1946. He is survived by his loving wife Virginia Sills, daughter Kimberley, son Vincent, three granddaughters, Jacqueline, Riquel and Jessica, two great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Hunter, two great-grandsons, Edward and Jacob, a great-great-grandson, Ares, and spoiled little dog, Lil Bit.

Please visit www.tuellmckee.com to leave condolences for the family.

