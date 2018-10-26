January 1, 1920 — October 23, 2018
Mona Lura Lane, 98, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at The Oaks at Lebanon.
She was born January 1, 1920 in LaGrange County, Indiana to Roy and Bessie (Downs) Fair.
Mona graduated from Springfield High School in Mango, Indiana in 1937. After graduation, she moved to Jackson, Michigan where she attended Jackson Business University, graduating in 1942.
She worked as a secretary in Jackson, Grand Rapids and Detroit, Michigan. While in Detroit, she met James E. Lane. They were married on February 21, 1953 in Bronson, Michigan and later moved to Royal Oak, Michigan. They moved to Seattle in 1958 and came to Lebanon in 1972 after James retired.
Mona enjoyed flowers, gardening, sewing, bowling, camping, and spending time with family and friends. She was a longtime member of the Lebanon First Assembly of God where she enjoyed the fellowship of the Women’s Ministries group who made quilts for Teen Challenge and others who needed them.
She is survived by her step-daughter, Jean Marie Balmes of Baytown, Texas; niece, Yvonne Wasikowski of Bronson, Michigan; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several great-nephews; and good friend, Marilyn Blanshan.
Mona was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Lane; brother, Maurice Fair; and step-son, James E. Lane, III and his wife Mary Jo Thorn.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 29 at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.