June 1, 2021

Mona Easley passed away on Tuesday June 1, 2021. She always greeted everyone with her smile. Treasuring all of her friends and acquaintances and dedicating her life to volunteering, all warmed her heart. From her introduction to 4-H as a youth, to her career as a Union County Extension Agent and later state staff at OSU, Mona was a true believer in the power of family, 4-H and youth development. This led to lifelong friendships and memories spanning her childhood in Milton-Freewater and education at Oregon State, to over 20 years in La Grande and over 30 years in Corvallis.

She didn't let a day get by without talking about 4-H, crafting, sewing, cooking, knitting and baking. She was most proud of her daughters Elissa and Dara and loved being with them and their families. Gaining strength and support from her husband of over 48 years led her to feel truly blessed even as she battled cancer. She will be sorely missed but her warm smile and memories will live on forever. Her steadfast love of her family comforted those close to her.