July 29, 1989 — July 1, 2018

On July 1, 2018, Miriam Kay Robinson, aged 28 years, passed away when a drunk driver hit the car she was riding in.

Miriam was born on July 29, 1989, in Carrollton, Texas, to Ken and Pam (Williams) Robinson. From the start, Miriam had a zest and passion for life. Her laugh was infectious and her smile was either pure joy or pure mischief ... or both! She delighted in making people laugh and making those around her happy. She deeply enjoyed music and was always singing, and had a tremendous flair for the dramatic. She strongly believed that all life has value, and wouldn't even kill spiders. She loved plants and animals, especially her little dog, Piggy, who passed from injuries sustained in the same car accident.

Miriam will be forever loved and remembered by her mother, Pam Robinson; her father, Ken Robinson; her grandparents, Kay Earle, Bill and Sandy Robinson, Pat and Dale McAnally; siblings, Elizabeth, Sarah, Mitch, Kim, Kenny, and Clarie; and by numerous extended family and friends.

A private celebration of Miriam's life will be held at 10 a.m. on July 14 at the home of Ken Robinson.

Memorial donations in Miriam's honor may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“You always matter. You do.” — Miriam Robinson

Miriam Kay Robinson
