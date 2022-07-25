Miriam Day Wicks

November 13, 1924 – July 19, 2022

Miriam was born to Emma Shanafelt Day and Lester Scott Day on November 13, 1924 in San Francisco, California. Highlights of Miriam's childhood include walking over the Golden Gate Bridge on opening day (May 27, 1937) and playing piano at the World's Fair in San Francisco in 1939. Miriam graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942 and attended Willamette University where she was a charter member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Miriam graduated from Willamette University with a degree in Secondary Education – Mathematics in 1946. Miriam taught mathematics at Newberg High School from 1946 – 1948.

On September 7, 1948 Miriam married Charles Edward Wicks at Trinity United Methodist Church in San Francisco settling in Corvallis, Oregon while Charles finished his degree at Oregon State College. In the fall of 1950 Charles and Miriam moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where Charles enrolled as a graduate student in Chemical Engineering at Carnegie Institute of Technology and Miriam worked for the Danforth Corporation, a distributor of Westinghouse appliances. Miriam and Charles returned to Corvallis when Charles joined the Oregon State University Chemical Engineering faculty in the fall of 1954.

During their 61+ years together Miriam and Charles remained in Corvallis where they had three children – fraternal twins Roger and Kenneth in 1956 and daughter Julie in 1963. Miriam's first priority was her family who she lovingly cared for, but she also served her P.E.O. Chapter CL twice as President, OSU Folk Club as President and served as Chair of the Delta Gamma Province Alumnae. Miriam spent her final 12 1/2 years living at the Regent where she enjoyed solving math puzzles, watching game shows, participating in resident activities including Bean Bag Baseball, Scrabble and Bridge. Miriam was grateful for the many friends that she made while living at the Regent.

Miriam was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2010. Miriam is survived by son Roger Wicks (Cecile) of South Chesterfield, Virginia, son Kenneth Wicks (Carol Wenk) of Westfield, New Jersey and daughter Julie Giltner (Todd) of Puyallup, Washington as well as seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Miriam's life will be held later in the fall. Remembrances can be made to the Day/Wicks Chemistry Advancement fund at Willamette University by clicking the "Give" button at Willamette.edu.

Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.