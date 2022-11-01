May 6, 1938—October 10, 2022

On Oct. 10, 2022, Milly Bell died peacefully at home while holding hands with her husband of 37 years, Arlie Bell, and her youngest daughter, Becky, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Mildred Springborg was born in Aalborg, Denmark, on May 6, 1938. At 11 months old, Milly was touched by royalty when a Danish princess traveling on the same boat held her while they traveled to San Francisco.

After attending Santa Rosa Junior College the certified nurse assistant married Martin Wenks in 1957. Cynthia was born in 1958 and Randy arrived in 1960. Milly and Martin moved to Tenmile, Oregon, in 1964. The full-time homemaker made soap, clothes, and canned foods. In 1968, Becky was born. They gradually added onto their home, where her son now lives. The home projects were not enough to keep the marriage together.

Divorced, the resilient mother worked odd jobs, helped friends, and volunteered with advocacy programs. She graduated from Umpqua Community College with a computer science degree in 1981.

After moving to Corvallis, the programmer operator met and married Arlie Bell on Nov. 2, 1985. She retired from Linn-Benton Community College as a query analyst in 1999.

The Bells traveled extensively but her dream trip was to Denmark and Sweden visiting her parent’s birthplaces and standing in Grenen with one foot in the Skagerak sea and the other in the Kattegat sea.

Music and sports were important parts of Milly’s life. She played saxophone, electric and upright bass, and piano. Milly and Arlie won a silver medal in the sand volleyball coed grass court doubles in the 1998 World Masters Tournament.

Milly was posthumously honored by the LBCC Women’s Volleyball Team on Oct. 21.

Milly was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Betty Springborg. She is survived by her husband; sister Ann Nixon; 3 children and their spouses Cynthia Wenks and Michal Young, Randy and DeeDee Wenks, Becky and Mike Hiller; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Albany at the LBCC Fireside Room, CC211.

Donations can be made in her name to Senior Dog Rescue, SafeHaven Humane Society, Evergreen Hospice, Lumina Hospice, or her beloved LBCC Volleyball Team.