May 12, 1939 — February 28, 2019
Milford “Wayne” Day was born on May 12, 1939 in Doniphan, Missouri to Cloyde Day and Neva “McKinney” Day. When he was eight, the family moved to Albany where he would go on to graduate from Albany Union High School.
In 1958, Wayne joined the United States Navy. He served until he was honorably discharged as Photographers Mate 3rd Class in 1962. During his service, he had the privilege to service on the USS Forrestal (CV-59) out of Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, which was the first completed supercarrier at that time. After military service, he would travel back to Albany, Oregon where he would go to work for Duraflake until he retired 37 years later.
Wayne married Doris Lorraine Shelley in December 1958 in Albany. They lived in Albany until they moved their family to a 20 acre farm in Lacomb. They lived there for several years raising numerous farm animals, dogs, and cats. He enjoyed working on the farm in his spare time and driving his old Minneapolis-Moline tractor.
Wayne would marry Kathryn Carol Murray on January 10, 1975 in Albany, who he had met through friends. They lived in Albany their entire married life. The partnership would create a loving family and legacy with many children and grandchildren the product of it.
Wayne was fond of many activities. An admirer of animals, early on, he enjoyed hunting but would eventually trade in his rifle for a camera to “shoot them properly.” After Wayne retired, he and Kathy became snowbirds and would share their time between Oregon and Arizona. He enjoyed riding his four wheeler in the Arizona desert, traveling with his wife, and camping in their motorhome.
Music though was Wayne's love, especially classic country. He played in many bands all over the Mid-Valley and in “jam sessions” in Arizona. He was admired by many for his guitar picking and smooth country voice. He was a self -taught musician and would tune his guitar to an open-G cord. This allowed not only for unique sounds but sometimes made it almost impossible for people without his knowledge to pick up his guitar and play. His play style inspired many including his son Ricky to dabble with music.
On February 28, 2019, Wayne passed away in Albany.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyde and Neva; son, Ricky; grandchild, Chelsea and his two fur-children, Rags and Patches.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn; children, Shelly (Rod) Shank, Mike (Heather) Day, Ted (Anna) Elliott, Cindy (Bret) Ketsdever and Shawna Elliott; siblings, Charles Day, Sonia Camp and Greg Day; 18 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on May 10, 2019 at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery in Albany.
A reception will be at Albany Mennonite Church located at 3405 Kizer Ave. NE Albany. The reception will start following the graveside service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to SafeHaven Humane Society whose mission it is to help animals he so loved.
Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service-Lebanon.