March 7, 1918 — October 28, 2018
Millie went to be with Jesus, on October 28 in Newberg, Oregon. She had lived a century and celebrated her one hundredth birthday with many friends, immediate family and church family.
Mildred Evah was born to Sarah May and Otis T. Thayer on March 7, 1918 in Corvallis.
She married Russell E. Harris and celebrated 48 years of marriage before he passed in 1988.
Millie had taken up golf and accumulated seventy-two trophies PLUS she had begun to learn how to paint at age forty. She had many God-given talents including singing, dancing and playing piano by ear. She brought a great deal of joy to all.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Kaye Griffin and Dianne Judith Brennemen; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
For Millie's full story, please visit: https://www.attrells.com/obituaries/
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on November 17th at Grace Baptist Church, 1619 E. 2nd St., Newberg, Oregon. Come celebrate a life well-lived.