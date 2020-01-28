March 3, 1923 - January 21, 2020
Mildred Mary Kingsmill, 96, passed away from this world and made her way to be with her savior.
Mildred Mary Wolfe was born in to this world on March 3rd, 1923, in Cleveland Ohio to Hungarian immigrants. Mildred had a rough upbringing since she was a child of a divorce and brought in to another family. She was the family’s maid from an early age.
At age 16 she married her sweetheart, Howard Kingsmill in Covington Kentucky on September 10th, 1939. They moved to California soon after because of her husband’s asthma.
You have free articles remaining.
Millie raised 4 children and was a homemaker her entire life. She always had 3 cooked meals per day, her children were well taken care of and her home was immaculate. Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays were an event to be attended by family and friends with extravagant meals. It was said that the bedsheets at her home were cleaner and crisper than new after her laundering them. She loved to ride in the car and often on Sundays Howard and Mildred would take long drives around California.
In 1979 Mildred and Howard moved to Waldport Oregon, she enjoyed the rain. They moved to Corvallis in 1988. Howard passed away December 24th, 1990. She remained committed to him for the remainder of her life never dating or having a relationship with anyone else.
Millie had read the entire bible an astounding 50 times thorough her life, often quoting bible verses.
She is survived by her son William (Bill) of Sun City California, Daughter Dorene of Oceanside California, son Daryl of Corvallis.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, son Howard, Grand children, Denise California, Howard Georgia, Carrie and Darryl of California, Billy and Mickey of California and Shea of Corvallis Oregon. She is survived by eight great great children.
Millie will be missed and is finally in heaven with her Son and Husband Howard.