February 21, 1923—October 16, 2022

Mildred Martha Kenagy, 99, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Mennonite Home, Albany, OR. Mildred was born February 21, 1923, to Urie and Bertha (Neuschwander) Kenagy.

She was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church.

For many years she worked in the kitchen at the Mennonite Home. Even after retirement she continued to volunteer, helping wrap cookies every week while she was still able.

She is survived by a brother, Benjamin Kenagy (June) of Albany, OR; 16 nieces and nephews: Lorli, Steve, John, Leonard, Ruth, Janet, Susan, Peter, Marguerite, Allan, Ann, Kevin, Carol, Carmen, David and Barbara; many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: Ivan, Ray, Clif and Percy, three sisters: Emma, Agnes and Pauline; and three nephews: Jerome, Donald and Eric.

Mildred brought much joy to the family and never failed to have gifts lovingly wrapped for everyone at every Christmas.

She will be remembered as a loving sister and aunt who always had a smile to brighten our days. Staff at the Mennonite Village remember her fondly.

The viewing is Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Fisher Funeral Home.

The graveside service will be at Fairview Mennonite Church on Thursday October 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Great-niece Kristen Zetzsche will be officiating.

Memorial gifts can be made to Mennonite Village Employee Fund in her name. Mennonite Village, 5353 Columbus St., S.E., Albany, OR 97322. https://mennonitevillage.org/foundation-donations/.