Mildred Louise Sutter 99, passed away January 29, 2020. Mildred was born in Lebanon to Norman and Louise (Zurcher) Saltmarsh. She spent her entire life in Lebanon, graduating from Lebanon High School on 1938.

She married Royce Sutter in 1940 and together they had two children. Mildred and Royce owned and operated Nu-Way Dry Cleaners for 35 years. Afterwards getting involved in Real Estate until retiring.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, brother Art Saltmarsh, husband Royce and son Steve. She is survived by daughter Vicki Clark (Roger) Lebanon, Grandson Mike Clark (Liza) Portland, Granddaughter Staci Young Lebanon and Great Grandson Brady Young Lebanon.

Mildred spent the last three years residing at the home of Del and Nancy Carter of Butterfly Meadow Lebanon, a beautiful and loving place. The family would also like to thank the kind and caring staff Linda, Trey, Dae and Christina.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 2PM on February 22, 2020. A dessert reception will follow, which was her favorite. Mildred always said “I’ve never met a cookie I didn’t like”.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to St. Martin’s Episcopal Women (ECW) and because of her love of children, to either Doernbecher Children’s Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

