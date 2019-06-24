March 13, 1919 — June 13, 2019
Mildred Bayne was born on March 13, 1919 in Nampa, Idaho and went home to be with her Lord on June 13, 2019, at the age of 100.
She was the youngest of seven children born to Thomas Oliver Sanders and Lucy Mae Telford Sanders.
She was predeceased by siblings, Gladys Fern Long, Ruth Opal David, John Wiley Sanders, Vincent Thomas Sanders, Marian Margarite Sanders, and Ethel Alice Coe. She is also predeceased by her son, Donald Bayne Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hinck in San Ramon, California. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol Bayne Mueller.
Mildred was married to Donald Bayne on October 2, 1937 in Halsey, Oregon and was widowed at the age of 54.
Millie, as she was known by her friends, worked on the family farm for many years and then she worked as a cook at Oregon State University for ten years.
In her later years she lived in California with her daughter and son-in-law, LeRoy Hinck for the last six years.
Millie has seven grandchildren, Don III, Sherry, Bobbi Jo, Kim, Shelley, Annie and Brian; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also has two great-great-grandchildren and another is expected soon.
Services were held at 2 p.m. on June 24 at Grace Bible Fellowship in Tangent. The Rev. Gary Chambers officiated the services and Tom Leisman led the music, accompanied by Pat Keen.
