Mike W. Welk

Our loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend to many, left us to be with his creator on June 2, 2022. Although we will miss him tremendously, we know his pain is a million miles away and the fish are aplenty.

Mike's number one priority was his family with a very close second being the best fisherman of all time.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Welk; his son David Welk; daughter Barbara Falconer; son-in-law Rick Falconer and his grandchildren, Allyson and Ryan Falconer.

Per Mike's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Mike.