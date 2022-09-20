 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mike Newton

  • 0
Mike Newton

Mike Newton

October 24, 1932 - August 30, 2022

Mike Newton, a beloved father, husband, and iconic professor of Forestry has passed.

Services will be October 29th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, Dennis Hall: 114 SW 8th St. Corvallis, OR. Memorials are welcome to Oregon Small Woodland Association and Community Outreach, Inc. of Corvallis. DeMoss-Durdan is coordinating services. Please see his obituary and leave a message for the family at https://www.demossdurdan.com/obituaries/Michael-Newton-8/#!/Obituary

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrise Corvallis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News