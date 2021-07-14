Mickey Merton

November. 30, 1945 – July 4, 2021

Mickey Harrison Merton, 75, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home.

A native Oregonian, Mickey was born in Medford to Ralph and Alvera (Thomas) Merton, as the youngest of three children. He grew up in Medford, graduated from Medford Senior High School, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam.

After Mickey's service, he returned home and married his sweetheart, Lynn (Severance). Shortly after their wedding, they moved to Albany before settling in Jefferson, to raise their three children. Mickey's passions, sharp business acuity, and entrepreneurial spirit afforded several opportunities including vehicle restoration and sales, an online store for racing collectibles, booths at the track for racing merchandise, and Bugsy's Place – a beloved part of the Jefferson community for over 20 years.