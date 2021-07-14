Mickey Merton

November. 30, 1945 – July 4, 2021
Mickey Harrison Merton, 75, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home.
A native Oregonian, Mickey was born in Medford to Ralph and Alvera (Thomas) Merton, as the youngest of three children. He grew up in Medford, graduated from Medford Senior High School, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam.
After Mickey's service, he returned home and married his sweetheart, Lynn (Severance). Shortly after their wedding, they moved to Albany before settling in Jefferson, to raise their three children. Mickey's passions, sharp business acuity, and entrepreneurial spirit afforded several opportunities including vehicle restoration and sales, an online store for racing collectibles, booths at the track for racing merchandise, and Bugsy's Place – a beloved part of the Jefferson community for over 20 years.
Mickey was an avid racing devotee with sprint cars and late models being his favorites. Pursuing his passion for racing created lasting family memories at tracks close to home and across the country. Mickey's enthusiasm for photography revealed a talent for capturing perfect live action shots during the races and behind-the-scenes activities in the pits. Mickey will be remembered for his lively personality, strong work ethic, and his love, devotion, and loyalty to his family.
He was also a member of the Jefferson Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Lions Club, and served on the Jefferson Mint Festival Committee.
Mickey is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lynn; children, Trent Merton, of Jefferson, Danielle Schippmann, and husband, Jon, of Jefferson, and Kaleb Merton, and wife Aubrey, of Magnolia, Texas; sister, Georgia Lane, of Albany; and grandchildren, Wade Elliott, Walker Schippmann, Chance Merton, and William Merton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom Merton.
A service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Jefferson Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A committal service will follow at the Jefferson Cemetery.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.