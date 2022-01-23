Michelle Stevenson

July 28, 1955 - January 11, 2022

Michelle Eldora Stevenson was born July 28, 1955, in San Jose, California. She lived with her parents, Thomas L. and Betty B. Stevenson in Saratoga, California. She attended Quito Grade School, graduated from Westmont High School. She made many lifelong friends from her school years that she kept when she moved to Corvallis to follow her parents. That is where her heart and home were for the rest of her life.

Her brother Dan came from California with his Harley so they could enjoy riding the twisty mountain roads to visit the many beautiful waterfalls.

Michelle had a kiln with which she created many beautiful pieces of art that she gave to family and friends. She groomed her backyard with many plants and bird feeders. It attracted many different kinds of birds. She enjoyed looking out the big window to watch the sometimes comical display they put on.

When lung cancer finally caught up with her and Hospice said she had to have 24/7 care, her brother, Tom, volunteered. For close to a year, he gave her tender, nurturing care. They traveled over miles of relaxing coast and mountains to enjoy Oregon's sightseeing spots. Many of her out of state friends came to visit and enjoy Oregon.

She never had children, but said her black lab dog, "Dude" and black cat, "Merlen," that stayed by her side during her illness, were her children.

She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Stevenson Jr.; her grandparents, Thomas Sr. and Edna McIlroy Stevenson, Thomas Billings and Eldora Williams.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas Levi Stevenson III, brother, Daniel Louis Stevenson, (wife Teresa), of California; sister, Pamela Maynard Byerly, and mother, Betty Billings Stevenson, of Corvallis.

She will be missed by family and friends who shared a part of her life. God asks us to be a kind, loving soul, and so she was.

(www.demossdurdan.com)