July 26, 1975 - March 27, 2022

Visionary, mother, community advocate, and servant Michelle Leslie Davis passed away peacefully Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her Corvallis home. She was 46.

Michelle was born in Corvallis, Oregon on July 26, 1975, to Shirley Jones. She and her (ten minute younger) twin sister Tammi were inseparable growing up; they shared a unique bond as sisters and best friends. Michelle's mom Shirley married Denny Jones January 29, 1983 who later adopted Michelle and Tammi. Denny taught Michelle how to love deeply, give freely, laugh loud, and the importance of kindness.

During her life, she accomplished many things. Michelle was a natural leader and athlete. She lifted weights and played on the volleyball team, winning several awards, and setting several records for her athletic abilities. She graduated with honors from West Albany High School and attended and graduated from Linfield College. After graduation she was hired at Oregon State University as the Director of Operations for Athletics. During this time, she met her husband, Kevin Davis. Michelle invited Kevin to the Fiesta Bowl in 2001, which "sealed the deal" and they married on June 14, 2002, surrounded by 600 of their closest friends and family. Kevin and Michelle traveled with a vision to serve others while making the world a better place. Their first child Ella was born in December 2004. Michelle continued her work opening the Hilton Garden Inn in Corvallis and volunteering in the community and various organizations like the Soroptimist Club International, Alpha Phi Sorority, Rotary Club, Special Olympics, and her local church. She held professional positions at Oregon State University, Boys and Girls Club of Albany, and the Hilton Hotels Group while also starting her own business, Davis Enterprises. As their second child Keaton entered the world in August of 2006, Michelle continued to balance being a mom, wife, friend, sister, daughter, and professional. Michelle's love of learning continued throughout her life, and she earned advanced degrees from Oregon State University and the University of Phoenix. Education is the most powerful way to change the world, and she believed this wholeheartedly.

Living a life based on grace, kindness, strength, love, and humor - family was Michelle's constant anchor. Volunteering at school functions, fundraisers, community events, she always served others. Michelle's family was her proudest achievement. She loved taking care of her grandmother and watching Keaton and Ella excel in sports. Michelle lived for birthdays, holidays, and significant milestones in her family's life. Michelle was always busy, from crafts, baking, gardening, and beach time. She had an infectious smile that drew people to her. She lived a life of service to others and expected nothing in return. She always took time to tell and show people their worth and importance. Her lasting impact is felt by many people, especially those closest to her. She will be missed.

Michelle is survived by her husband Kevin, daughter Ella, son Keaton, mother Shirley Jones Taylor (Marv), twin sister Tammi Hagner (Dwayne), nieces Katelin and Whitney Hagner, and nephew Dustin, grandmother Dorothy Bush, uncle Bob Bush; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her dad Denny Jones, grandfather Melvin Bush, and aunt Darlene Cooks.

Michelle never let any challenge or barrier stop her from pursuing a life of passion, creativity, laughter, beauty, and service. Her perspective was based on her faith and the belief that we rise by lifting others up. One message that Michelle leaves us with is to be kind to one another, always (Ephesians 4:32).

A celebration of Michelle's life will be held on May 22, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at West Albany High School where she graduated. For more information, please visit www.MchenryFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the Davis family encourages you to donate to the scholarship educational fund for Ella and Keaton at givesendgo.com, campaign name Michelle Davis Education Fund for Ella and Keaton, and practice an act of kindness in Michelle's memory.