June 1, 1952 - December 18, 2020

Michele Raby Torres of Cleburne, Texas, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at home from ovarian cancer. She was born Michele Rene Raby, in Spokane, Washington, to Billy Mitchell Raby and Louise Raby. Her early years were spent traveling with her family from Guam to Europe and in the U.S. while her father served in the military. Michele attended Oregon State University and received a BS in Business Administration. Michele and Ernest Joe Torres married on December 28, 1985, in Sunriver, Oregon. They had two children.

Michele worked as a Systems Engineer for Electronic Data Systems in San Diego, California, before changing careers to teach nursery school closer to her home in Carlsbad. In 2013 Michele and Ernie relocated to Cleburne, where they assembled a large collection of dogs and farm animals, and Michele followed her passion for raising horses and nurturing nearly every other sort of animal.