June 1, 1952 - December 18, 2020
Michele Raby Torres of Cleburne, Texas, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at home from ovarian cancer. She was born Michele Rene Raby, in Spokane, Washington, to Billy Mitchell Raby and Louise Raby. Her early years were spent traveling with her family from Guam to Europe and in the U.S. while her father served in the military. Michele attended Oregon State University and received a BS in Business Administration. Michele and Ernest Joe Torres married on December 28, 1985, in Sunriver, Oregon. They had two children.
Michele worked as a Systems Engineer for Electronic Data Systems in San Diego, California, before changing careers to teach nursery school closer to her home in Carlsbad. In 2013 Michele and Ernie relocated to Cleburne, where they assembled a large collection of dogs and farm animals, and Michele followed her passion for raising horses and nurturing nearly every other sort of animal.
Michele is survived by Ernie (Cleburne, Texas) and their beloved children, Gabriel Matthew Torres (Tucson, Arizona) and Emily Noel Torres (Murrieta, California), her three sisters, Scottie Jean Cooper (Donnelly, Idaho), Carol Louise Scott (Colorado Springs, Colorado), and Deirdre Leigh Gomez (Bend, Oregon), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, including her beloved mother-in-law, Jovita Torres (Ruidoso, New Mexico) and sisters-in-law, Mary Sue Torres (Ajijic, Mexico) and Esther Hampton (Springfield, Oregon).
Michele leaves behind a legacy of the Carrizo Farm in Cleburne which now falls onto Ernie's shoulders, who will not give up, honoring her wishes and memory.