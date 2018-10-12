June 9, 1964 — October 6, 2018
Micheal Peter Pappadis of Sweet Home passed away October 6, 2018, in Albany at the age of 54.
He was born in Oregon City on June 9, 1964.
He made a living doing construction work as a framer and lived in several Oregon cities including Salem, Cottage Grove, Portland, Woodburn and La Grande. He belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization and he always loved to go four-wheeling with friends.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Earline and Sarj Marcks; his father and step-mother, Mike and Lois Pappadis; his son, Dimerty Pappadis; brother, Kenneth Pappadis of Portland; aunts, Nadine of Cottage Grove and Judy of Sweet Home; and grandmother, Betty Belview.
He is predeceased by his sister, Jackie Andross.
He was loved by family and friends and will be dearly missed.
There will be no services at this time.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.