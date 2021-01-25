May 16, 1952 – December 17, 2020

Michael Wood was born in Lebanon Oregon, in which he lived most of his life. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1970. After graduation he worked at a local grocery store as a meat cutter. He then moved to Alaska and was a mechanic. He continued his work as a mechanic when he returned home to Lebanon Finally retiring from Linn Gear Co. in the heat treat area.

In his earlier years he enjoyed racing late model cars at the Willamette speedway in Lebanon. When he wasn't working or fishing he enjoyed trips to the coast with his wife.

If you ever called Mike and he did not answer his message was: "Hello I hope I'm fishing" (I'm sure he is now). Mike made friends everywhere. He had a great gift to gab.

Mike was proceeded in death by his father Lee Wood.

He is survived by his mother Bonita Wood, his wife Dianna, brother Mark, two sisters Patricia and Cheryl. He had two stepsons Dale and Darren, several nieces and nephews and many granddads. He will be dearly missed. We love you mike!