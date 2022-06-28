May 20, 1951 - June 15, 2022

Michael William Hermens, 71, of Albany, passed away in his sleep on June 15, 2022. Mike was born to Robert Eugene Hermens and Geraldine Hope (McMahon) Hermens on May 20, 1951, in Albany, Oregon.

He was the second of eight children and learned at an early age how to care and be responsible for others. Mike was raised in Albany, attended St Mary's Catholic School, Memorial Junior High and then graduated from Albany Union High in 1969. In high school Mike loved to play tennis and was a cheerleader. Mike was a proficient piano player having taken lessons for 17 years. He was also the first person chosen to be on any trivia team.

As a young adult his use of drugs had a profound effect on his life. On November 4, 1998, Mike became sober. With his sobriety Mike dedicated his life to helping others with addiction issues. One of Mike's favorite sayings was "Everyone deserves a second chance." He lived his life by those words. Mike was admired for his strong constitution to continue his drug free lifestyle. His family and many friends are so proud of his accomplishment.

Mike worked at South Albany High School for 13 years enjoying working with the students. He then decided to follow his true passion and began working at Family Tree Nursery, counseling, and providing them with a role model of how life could be better. Mike made a real difference in the lives of others as he was considered a father figure, a friend, a mentor, and brother to thousands. Mike participated in opening and mentoring Oxford houses and their leaders all over the state.

Mike became a prominent member of Oxford House Association which provides a clean a sober living environment. Mike held many titles over the years. Including chair/co-chair of Oxford House State Association (4 years). Oxford House Chapter 19 of Linn, Benton, and Lincoln counties chapter chair (7 years), and the Housing Services Representative (22) years. Mike worked on the Re-entry committee in Linn County for Parole and Probation. He also worked on the End Homelessness committee. At the time of his death Mike was the chair and treasurer of the Rick Dougherty fund and the treasurer of the Water Park House. The family is so proud of Mike and the changes he made in not only his life but many others. He was loved by all.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Robert Eugene Hermens, his mother, Geraldine Hope (McMahon) Hermens, and brothers Peter and John Hermens. Mike is survived by his brother Patrick Hermens and his wife Shirley, brother Dennis Hermens and his wife Sue, sister Molly Buckner, sister Margaret Pyburn and her husband Pete, and brother Paul Hermens and his wife Marcy along with numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life for Mike on July 6th at Linn County Fairgrounds beginning at 12 p.m. Donations can be made to the Oxford House Association in care of Fisher Funeral Home.