November 3, 1969 — October 21, 2018
Michael, 48, passed away at his home, and that of his parents, in Albany, on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
He was born November 3, 1969, in Portland, Oregon to Thomas W. and Giovanna (Barbisan) Savage. The family moved to Albany where Michael attended school, graduating from West Albany High School. While at school Michael was involved with 4H and Future Farmers of America. He also attended Linn-Benton Community College where he was named to the honor roll, and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church's Confraternity of Christian Doctrine classes in his youth.
Michael placed his strong faith in the Lord, and read the bible daily, always gaining life's inspiration from it.
He had been employed by the State of Oregon at Salem for 13 years and most recently worked for City Delivery service.
Michael loved to hike and explore mountain trails, to fish, and to photograph the natural beauty he saw around him. Several of his photographs appeared in the Democrat-Herald newspaper.
Michael was such a loving and endearing part of the Savage and Barbisan families delighting those around him with his warm and welcoming smile and positive personality, and will lovingly be remembered and deeply missed by all.
He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and uncle, and is survived by his parents; his brother, Thomas W. Savage Jr.; sister-in-law, Marcy Kosterev-Savage; and his nephew, Logan, all of whom were adored by Michael.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 31 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany, Oregon. Interment will be at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery, Albany.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be left online at fisherfuneralhome.com.