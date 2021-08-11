Michael Vern Cornelious

Mike was a serious man, serious about his work and his family. He worked hard to provide for a large family and was fulfilled by this role. He began working in the oil field at the age of 18. He spent 20+ years as a roughneck earning a living chasing rigs. He had the opportunity to live in Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, and Oklahoma for work. In 1996 Mike and his sons, Bobby and Michael, came to Oregon to be closer to his parents, in Scio. A year following the move to Oregon Mike suffered a brain aneurysm which he survived, however, this incident forced him into retirement. Shortly after, he purchased a home in Jefferson and watched his sons complete school, and later, join the Army. In late 2019, Mike was diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer, through treatment, surgery and sheer will, he survived this, as well. If you had the chance to meet Mike, I am sure you can agree he was one of the toughest men you have known. He enjoyed the rest of his days, spending time with his sons and family.