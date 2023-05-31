Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Michael "Terry" Satrum (Satch) was born in Portland, Oregon and adopted by Severt and Margie Satrum on January 6, 1948. He was the eldest of his siblings: Karol Jan (KJ), Randy, and Kathi. He has gone by many names over the years including "The Patriarch" by his sister KJ. He was raised and lived in Lebanon, joined the Army for aviation training, was a crew chief on helicopters in Vietnam, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard reserve.

Terry was a man of many passions, talents, and learning pursuits. Over the years he played trumpet, went flying and fishing, and loved spending time with his family. He mastered machining at Linn Gear, spent time as an EMT and fire fighter in Lebanon, drove chip truck, and concluded his work experience at Hewlett Packard.

Terry's favorite career was being Grandfather to Haley and Evan, being a "lean, mean spoiling machine."

Terry is survived by his wife, Diana, daughter, Tanya Smith (Joe), grandchildren Haley Vernon (Brady), Evan Smith, Jerin, Gwen, and Timberly, and his siblings: KJ Satrum (Diana Prindle), Randy Satrum (Alice), and Kathi Reid (Tom).

Terry loved fishing with his long time and life-long friends including Rolyn Dey (deceased) and John Charleston in his favorite fishing spots including Clear Lake, and Diamond Lake. The occasional excursion trips to SE Alaska, Canada, Mexico and Florida kept him busy pursuing the catch. For all 75 years of his life, Terry loved flying. He was a private pilot, who built and re-built ultra-lite planes, and his cherished 'Maizy', the 1947 J3 Cub. He loved flying low and slow over the beautiful Willamette Valley, waving his wings to his friends below. In his later years he spent much of his time with his beloved wife and companion pets Sinbad and Junie.

Terry died comfortably in his home with his family on May 27, 2023 after a long-fought battle with cancer.

He will be remembered and celebrated at his family church, Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023.