Michael Millsap

October 30, 1998 – August 13, 2020

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son Michael Ronald "Mickey" Millsap. Mickey passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 due to complications with diabetes at his college residence in Corvallis, Oregon.

Mickey Millsap was born on October 30, 1998 in San Diego, California.

A member of the 2017 graduating class of San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, California, Mickey was 21 years old and entering his 4th year of studies at Oregon State University to pursue a double major degree in Education and History. He had a variety of outdoor passions ranging from skateboarding across campus to camping and hiking trips with college friends; experiencing new places in Oregon with his “Delt” fraternity brothers. Mickey was a headstrong independent thinker with a quick wit while making many new friends wherever his journeys took him.

An Eagle Scout from troop 776 in Encinitas, Mickey was also a very proud member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity at Oregon State. Mickey considered Corvallis his new “home town” some 996 miles north of his native southern California beach town of Encinitas, California. His “Delt” fraternity brothers were his extended family along with his many close friends from Encinitas, southern California and Oregon.