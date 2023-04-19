Michael "Mike" Lee Tracy was born on January 16, 1952, to Donald Howard and Zelda Margaret (nee Andersen) in Key West, Florida. Mike's father Don had a long military career in the US Air Force, and with his mother and sister Karen Leah, Mike lived all over the United States, including in Roswell, New Mexico, Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Henderson, Nevada. Mike attended high school at Sweetland High School in Maryland for three years and completed his final year of high school at Basic High School in Henderson, Nevada. Mike then enlisted in the US Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War, stationed primarily in Guam. When returning from service, Mike began college at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). While at UNLV, Mike met his wife, Adrienne Carol (née Olson). Mike and Adrienne moved to Reno, Nevada in 1976 and Mike transferred to the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). Mike and Adrienne married in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1977. Mike graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geography from UNR in 1980. Mike and Adrienne had two children, a son Eric Michael, and a daughter Allison Karen. Mike lived in Reno for almost 30 years, moving to Albany, Oregon with Adrienne in 2005. He would spend the rest of his life in Albany.