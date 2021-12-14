November 26, 1947 - November 13, 2021

Michael (Mike) Dennis Lemke Michael (Mike) Dennis Lemke passed away on November 13, 2021, at Curry General Hospital in Gold Beach, Oregon, of complications of a chronic kidney condition. He was 73 years old. Michael was born in Corvallis, to Catharine and Fred Lemke on November 26, 1947. He grew up in Corvallis with his nine sisters and three brothers, where he attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Corvallis High School (CHS). At CHS he enjoyed being a part of the football, basketball, cross country, and golf teams. He was proud to be the 13 fastest in the state on the cross-country team and a part of two state championship teams. Michael graduated with the class of 1966.

Following high school, he joined the US Army and was assigned to the Army Map Service where he led his unit to complete land surveys across the US, Vietnam, and Ethiopia. He assisted his father from the age of five with land surveying and became a crew chief at a young age where he supervised several of his later Oregon Technology Institute professors on the survey crews while they were attending Oregon State University. Following his military service, he attended Oregon Technology Institute (OTI) in Klamath Falls, where he met his wife of over 50 years, Nita McIntyre. He completed his Associate's Degree in Geomatics at OTI, and since his professors knew he had already mastered the introductory classes working for his father, they allowed him to enter the advanced land surveying classes as a freshman. He returned to Corvallis to work with his father, obtaining his license as a Professional Registered Land Surveyor, and taking over the family business when his father retired. As a boy he took part in Boy Scouts of America and supported his sons and community in learning civic pride and responsibility as an Assistant Scoutmaster and Scoutmaster for many years with Troop One.

In 1979 he moved to Philomath, continuing his business out of his home, and joined the Oregon National Guard Engineers Headquarters Unit. He took great pride in leading his unit to build playgrounds, community building, and other community projects throughout the state. He was especially proud of leading the crew that built the first completely flat self-watering football field at Western Oregon University. Later, with the economic downturn in building and real estate during the 1980s, he worked at Consumer's Power, Inc. in Philomath as a line-staker, and due to his hard work as a union shop steward, retired early. He then had the time to return to Oregon State University where he was finally able to complete his Bachelor's Degree with a major in Geography. Michael was proud to be the oldest graduate in his graduating class at OSU.

He was preceded in life by his mother, Catharine, father, Fred, sister Maryann, brother Paul, and brother, Bill. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Nita Lemke, and his three loving children, George Lemke, June Lemke, and Timothy Lemke and five adoring grandchildren, Pete Lemke, Bob Lemke, Michael Lemke, Calvin Lemke, and Cillian Lemke. Also surviving are his beloved sisters, whom he once loved to hang out his bedroom window by their heels (well, maybe just the younger ones), Eileene Kaser, Anne Rasmus (Al), Ellen O'Shea, Cathleen Wallace (Randy), Suzanne O'Shea, Julia Ingram (Robert), Denise Knorr, Joanne Lemke, and his brother, Barry Lemke (Shirley). He left behind many, many nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, and countless friends. He will be truly missed.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis, OR 97330. The service will be followed by a by a potluck at St. Mary's Upper Social Hall, and all are welcome. Michael will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, at a date to be determined.