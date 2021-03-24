June 3, 1944 - March 17, 2021

Michael Lewis Garber, 76, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday of Cirrhosis of the liver. OHSU doctors in Portland told Mike he was a challenge. He did not meet the criteria for liver disease. He was born in Lebanon to Wayne Ivan and Edna Lenore (Morehead) Garber.

He was drafted soon after high school and served in the United States Army from 1967-1969. He was sent to Korea on the DMZ zone. After his discharge he had fun driving his Corvette and red T-Bird. He went to the Indy 500 car race where he had pictures taken by A.J. Foyt and Bobbie Unser, who won the race that year.

Michael met Pamela McCormick in 1969 and soon married her. Mike and Pam recently celebrated their 52nd Anniversary. They raised two children in Lebanon.

He worked at Willamette Industries and Weyerhauser in Foster for 47 years. Michael was a volunteer fireman for the Fairview Sub-Station in Lebanon. He was the Captain at the Firehouse for 31 years. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for several years.