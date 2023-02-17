November 2, 1982—February 8, 2023

Michael Lawrence Stalford, 40, of Foster, passed away Wednesday. He was born in Albany to Erle Stanley and Suzette Sibyl (Niflis) Stalford.

Michael lived in Albany most of his life. He moved to Foster in 2021. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, cars, golf, and video games. He loved spending time with his daughter, family and friends.

Michael is survived by his daughter Addison; mother Sue Stalford; sisters: Angeline, Haley, all of Albany, and Dana of Portland. He was preceded in death by his father Erle in 2015.

Celebration of life will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com