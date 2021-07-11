Michael Joseph O'Malley

Mike started working full-time at the College of Education in 2006. He believed that education should inspire students to pursue their passion, free them from delusion, and direct them to those activities that best suit them to build their own stories. He took immense pride in his mentoring of students, and the outpouring of love and gratitude in the days since his passing has been extraordinary.

Though he loved his friends and childhood memories, he often said the greatest joy of his too-short life was raising his children. He will be remembered for living with immeasurable gusto and joy, and touching so very many lives.

Mike is survived by his wife, Nell, his daughter, Bridget (26), and his son, Emmett (23), along with all of his former students, his sister, Mary M. O'Malley, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, his nephew, Michael J. Bittner, of Quincy, Massachusetts, his sister Anne C. Godwin, of Reading, Massachusetts, his brother, Patrick M. O'Malley of Norwood, Massachusetts, and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins all over the United States, Ireland, and England.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis, on July 16, at 11 a.m. Viewing at 10 a.m.

The family has decided to establish a scholarship in Mike's memory for OSU College of Education students. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Mike's scholarship fund. Gifts can be made to the OSU Foundation at osufoundation.org or mailed to OSU Foundation, 4238 SW Research Way, Corvallis, OR 97333. Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Mike O'Malley.