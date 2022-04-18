January 15, 1951- April 10, 2022

Michael Joseph Gamroth of Corvallis, Oregon passed away on April 10, 2022 at the age of 71. Mike was born on January 15, 1951 in Salem, Oregon, to Joseph and Marie (Huber) Gamroth. He grew up in Woodburn, Oregon, and later attended Oregon State University.

In 1973 he earned a B.S. in Animal Science and a Masters in 1980. Mike worked 40 years for OSU teaching, doing research, and extension work with dairy farmers. His work also extended to animal welfare consulting in retirement as well as co-chair of the Western Dairy Management Conference, the largest dairy educational meeting in North America.

In his off time, Mike enjoyed hiking, camping, gardening, cooking and if his kids and grandkids were part of it, all the better.

Mike is survived by his former spouse Alice Bochsler Gamroth, son Dennis (Sharon), daughter Korin (Brett) Stegall, grandchildren Josie and Jay Stegall, brother Patrick, and sisters Phyllis, Lucia, and Margi.

An open house remembrance will be held on May 7th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the James E. Oldfield Animal Sciences Teaching Facility, 3521 SW Campus Way, Corvallis, OR.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OSU Foundation Dairy Sciences Experiential Learning Endowment Fund (6220-135050).

Mike will be greatly missed.